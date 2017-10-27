The History of Chicago Funk And Soul (Chapter 12) This Sunday Night On Local Anesthetic

Come along World Series time, I call on the ace to deliver our annual History of Chicago Funk and Soul primer on Local Anesthetic. Chapter 12 will be our last installment (for now and…forever?) and I’m sure that noted chronic record collector Dante Carfagna will have a special batch of 45s from Chicago artists to spin. This show has become a fan favorite over the years due to the quality of the sides and Dante’s deep knowledge of what was Chicago r&b from the 50’s to the 80’s. And, yes, he really does spin 45 rpm singles. We’ve done shows where I had zero knowledge of any of the artists beforehand but walked out with a sharp picture of the various Chicago sounds, scenes, artists, labels, producers and arrangers that Dante put each episodes focus on. We’re gonna have some fun and some grooves and maybe even a laugh or two when Dante Carfagna swings by Local Anesthetic this Sunday night at 10:30 on WXRT. Hope you can join us. It won’t happen again anytime too soon.