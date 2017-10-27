R.E.M Announces Deluxe 25th Anniversary Re-Issue of Automatic For The People

I miss R.E.M.

It’s now been six years since they announced the end with the simple words, “calling it a day as a band”.

They’ve stuck to their guns on the amicable and mutual decision and some days I wish they’d reconsider. But, as a band of integrity, not coming back for a big reunion is admirable.

Today, we did receive exciting and welcome news about a new R.E.M release.

The band has put together a 25th Anniversary Deluxe Re-Issue of the the album many consider to be their finest, “Automatic For The People”, due November 10 via Craft Recordings.

It’s the first commercial release in Dolby Atmos.

The press release offered this description:

“The album (plus bonus track “Photograph,” featuring Natalie Merchant) was remixed in Dolby Atmos by Automatic’s original producer, Scott Litt, and engineer, Clif Norrell. This technology delivers a leap forward from surround sound with expansive, flowing audio that immerses the listener far beyond what stereo can offer. It transports the listener inside the recording studio with multi-dimensional audio – evoking a time when listening to music was an active, transformative experience, and reigniting the emotion you felt when you first heard the album in 1992. R.E.M.’s Automatic For The People is the first album to be commercially released in this expressive, breathtaking format.”

I could tell you all the extras that come with the deluxe edition, but sometimes visuals work better. The band released this short video about the release today.