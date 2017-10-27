3 Great Shows In Chicago Benefitting Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

Going to a show is a feel good activity all on its own, but knowing that your ticket to the show is a donation to Hurricane Relief? Look at you – you do gooder. If you’re feeling too goody goody, feel free to stand up to the man by spitting your gum on the ground. That should even the score. Anyway, head to any of these benefits to show support for Puerto Rico.

My list is pretty scant and I’m sure there are more events. If you know of one, let me know on twitter @emmamacXRT.

A Very Petty Halloween at Empty Bottle

Tuesday, October 31st 8 pm

On Halloween night the Empty Bottle is honoring Tom Petty with tribute bands all night long. Head to the bottle for the sounds of Tight Pettyz, The Heartburns, The Traveling Gnarburys, Al Scorch, Flamingo Rodeo, And Danny Black with Sarah Frier DJing Petty-appropriate/inspired tunes throughout the night. Petty costumes are encouraged, but not required.

They’re asking for a $10 suggested donation to directly benefit Unidos Por Puerto Rico. Or, entry is FREE with a physical goods donation. Find all the info here.

Old Town School presents: Love, Chicago: A Benefit Concert for Puerto Rico & Mexico

Thursday, November 9th 7 PM

Chicago’s beloved Old Town School of Folk Music is hosting a show partnered with the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance, Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, the Puerto Rican Agenda, the National Museum of Mexican Art, and friends from throughout Chicago’s artistic community at large in a rich and varied program of music and dance to raise money for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico and Mexico. Tickets are only $25, which you can grab here.

This Must Be The Band Puerto Rico Benefit

Saturday, December 23rd 8pm

The legendary Talking Heads cover band led by David Byrne reincarnate Charlie Otto is breaking from their hiatus to raise money for rescue efforts in Puerto Rico. Tickets for the show at Martyrs Saturday, December 23rd went on sale this Wednesday and the show sold out immediately, but not to fear! According to the band’s website they’re looking for a venue for a Friday night show. Stay tuned!

