Given the Foo Fighters tendency to bring fans on stage and play music with them, you may want to start practicing for their big Wrigley Field show!

At their show in Birmingham, AL last night, Dave Grohl spotted a sign with a fan asking to play guitar on the Foo Fighters song “Big Me.” Naturally, Grohl brought him up!

You can watch the video above. As always, the video contains explicit language, because it’s the Foo Fighters.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram