Taco Bell Will Be Giving Away Free Tacos On November 1st

Thanks to the heroic antics of Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin, all of America will be getting a free Taco Bell taco!
Cameron Maybin’s stolen base in the top of the 11th inning in the Astros 7-6 victory over the Dodgers last night fulfilled the requirements for Taco Bell’s “Steal A Base Steal A Taco” campaign.
The campaigned promised free tacos to America if a player stole a base during the World Series. As a result, you can go to any participating Taco Bell location from 2-6 PM on November 1st and pick up a free Doritos Locos Taco.
Maybin was understandably psyched about it.
