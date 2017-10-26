Taco Bell Will Be Giving Away Free Tacos On November 1st

Thanks to the heroic antics of Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin, all of America will be getting a free Taco Bell taco!

Cameron Maybin’s stolen base in the top of the 11th inning in the Astros 7-6 victory over the Dodgers last night fulfilled the requirements for Taco Bell’s “Steal A Base Steal A Taco” campaign.

The campaigned promised free tacos to America if a player stole a base during the World Series. As a result, you can go to any participating Taco Bell location from 2-6 PM on November 1st and pick up a free Doritos Locos Taco.

Maybin was understandably psyched about it.

What's better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America's #StealABaseStealATaco guy. You ALL get free tacos on 11/1! pic.twitter.com/sRdpp1Z7Js — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 26, 2017

Find out more information about the promotion here.

