Did The Chicago White Sox Actually Win The 2005 World Series?

ESPN has long been a leader in delivering quality information and statistics to sports fans. If you take their word on reported stats, then you have to question whether or not the 2005 World Series ever happened.

As SB Nation points out, ESPN sent out a tweet earlier this week stating that the 1998 New York Yankees are the only team to win the World Series with two losses or fewer.

If you’re a Chicago White Sox World Series truther, you’ll argue that their team only lost one game during the 2005 postseason. But then again, if ESPN didn’t recognize that, did it really happen?

It was only 12 years ago, but are we sure this is real footage?

It’s not the first time the White Sox have been glossed over by ESPN. Just last year, ESPN seemed to think the above footage was doctored when they counted the number of championships Chicago sports teams have won since 1965.

Makes you think…

Since today is supposedly the anniversary of the White Sox 2005 World Series, let’s check in on what ESPN has to say.

Dodgers are 7-1 in postseason. Yankees (1999), White Sox (2005) are only wild card-era teams to win WS with < 2 losses (via @EliasSports). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 25, 2017

There it is! We can squash any conspiracy. The White Sox are officially 2005 World Series Champions.

