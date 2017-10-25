THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Fever Ray – “To the Moon and Back”

This week we have a new track from Swedish favorite Fever Ray to share and as usual, you can sample each track individually, or you can dig into the Spotify playlist. Take the tracks with you on the go, oh, and don’t be afraid to share with your friends.
10PM
Kurt Vile & Courtney Barnett – “Over Everything” (Matador)
The Lemon Twigs – “Why Didn’t You Say That” (4AD)
Calexico – “End of the World With You” (ANTI-)
(break)
Alvvays – “Dreams Tonite” (Polyvinyl)
Fleet Foxes – “On Another Ocean” (Nonesuch)
Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Deadly Valentine” (Atlantic)
The Horrors – “Something to Remember Me By” (Wolf Tone/Caroline International)
The War on Drugs – “Pain” (Atlantic)
Bjork – “The Gate” (One Little Indian)
Rostam – “Bike Dream” (Nonesuch)
(break)
Wolf Parade – “You’re Dreaming” (Sub Pop)
Destroyer – “Sky’s Grey” (Merge)
Torres – “Skim” (4AD)
11PM
Django Django – “Tic Tac Toe” (Ribbon Music)
Ty Segall – “Alta” (Drag City)
Bully – “Running” (Sub Pop)
(break)
MGMT – “Little Dark Age” (Columbia)
Frightened Rabbit – “Roadless” (Canvasback)
Oliver – “Chemicals (feat. MNDR)” (Interscope)
Fever Ray – “To The Moon And Back” (Mute)
OHMME – “Fingerprints” (Fox Hall)
Jen Cloher – “Strong Woman” (Marathon Artists/Milk!)
Hamilton Leithauser – “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger) (feat. Angel Olsen)” (Glassnote)
Lawrence Rothman – “Jordan (feat. Kristin Kontrol)” (Downtown)
(break)
LCD Soundsystem – “how do you sleep?” (DFA/Columbia)