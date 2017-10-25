Foo Fighters Share ‘The Pretender’ Live from the Acropolis

By Scott T. Sterling

The Foo Fighters have a released a live video of the band performing an extended, 9-minute version of Echoes, Silence Patience & Grace opener “The Pretender” at the historic Acropolis in Greece.

Related: Watch Foo Fighters Perform at Greek Acropolis

The performance is taken from an upcoming episode of PBS series, Landmarks Live in Concert, set to air on Nov. 10.

The PBS show is hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith.

“We were given this extraordinary opportunity to spend a week in a city that’s over 3,400 years old, the birthplace of democracy, theater and philosophy,” the drummer told Rolling Stone. “The significance of being allowed to stage a major rock show at one of the world’s (not just Greece’s) most significant landmarks was not lost on any of us. We were all humbled and honored.”