Legendary New Orleans musician Fats Domino has passed away at the age of 89.

Domino was an early pioneer of rock & roll whose influence stretches far and wide across the musical spectrum. He was one of the first acts to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was a major influence on artists such as The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

WWL-TV reports he was surrounded by family and friends and died peacefully.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram