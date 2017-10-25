Anthony Rizzo Sends Autographed Jersey & Photo To 12-Year-Old Cancer Patient After Hers Was Taken

After hearing the terrible news of a 12-year-old cancer patient having her autographed Anthony Rizzo photo taken from her hospital room, Rizzo decided to make things right.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Rizzo sent Abby Schrage an autographed jersey & photo for her to hang in her hospital room. While the hospital was originally going to surprise her with a gift, the family caught wind of it after the news spread across Twitter.

The family was also given tickets to the 2018 Cubs season opener.

