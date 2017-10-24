Tune-Yards Announces New Album And “Hands” Over Video For First Song

Tune-Yards has a penchant for making joyful, upbeat and eclectic music that hits you right in your primal dance gene.

So, what a happy development to find the Oakland based brainchild of Merrill Garbus, announcing a new album and dropping the first song and video today.

“I can feel you creep into my private life”, is due Jan 19th via 4AD and the record’s preview is called, “Look At Your Hands”.

Merrill says this about the song:

“Yes, the world is a mess, but I’ve been attempting to look more and more inward: how do all of these “isms” that we live in manifest in me, in my daily activities, interactions?

“Some of the ’80s throwback production came from wanting the vocals to sound robotic, maybe to counter the sincerity of the lyrics. I started sampling my vocals with an MPC which I’ve wanted to do for years, and there was something that felt really right about my voice being trapped in a machine.”

Look for Tune-Yards in Chicago this coming March and check out the song here: