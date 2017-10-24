This Week’s Giveaways

Take a look at what we’re giving away on 93XRT.com this week! Click on the links below to enter the contest.

Win Tickets to See Jake Bugg!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jake Bugg!

Win Tickets to See St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see St. Paul and the Broken Bones at FitzGerald’s! Proceeds benefit Oak Park River Forest Food Pantry.

XRT Holiday Concerts for the Kids starring Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks are coming to Thalia Hall for two XRT Holiday Concert for the Kids: December 29th & 30th! Enter for your chance to win! Concert-goers are urged to bring a new or like new toy or book for the children in Chicagoland hospitals during the holiday season.

XRT Holiday Concerts for the Kids starring Dispatch

Dispatch is coming to Lincoln Hall for an XRT Holiday Concert for the Kids on December 9th! Enter for your chance to win! Concert-goers are urged to bring a new or like new toy or book for the children in Chicagoland hospitals during the holiday season.

Win Tickets to See The BoDeans!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The BoDeans!