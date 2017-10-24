Fiona Apple & Lili Hayes Share Goofy Sonny & Cher Halloween Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Fiona Apple has teamed up with Instagram star Lily Hayes for a playful Halloween cosplay cover of Sonny & Cher’s No. 1 hit from 1965, “I Got You Babe.”

Related: Fiona Apple Sends Emotional Message of Support to Sinead O’Connor



In the comical clip, Apple plays the role of Cher in a flowered dress and long black wig. Hayes goes all out with a mustache, round sunglasses and brown vest over an array of patterns.

The pair hold hands while singing the song, which includes edits of them swaying to the song outside.

The true star of the video is a big puppy that leaps on the duo with a toy, hoping to join in on the fun.

This isn’t the first time Apple and Hayes have joined together to make a video. They connected last Valentine’s Day to take on Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You.”

Check out the post below.