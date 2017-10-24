Craving Postseason Sports? Cheer On The Chicago Fire!

With the Cubs recently ousted from the playoffs, the level of intensity when watching sports has gone down markedly.

If you’re looking to reinvigorate the do or die excitement, the Chicago Fire will be kicking off their postseason run Wednesday night!

The Fire take on the New York City Red Bulls in a winner-take-all contest beginning at 7:30 PM this Wednesday at Toyota Park. The Fire finished third in the Eastern Conference this year and finished the year on a strong note going 4-2-2 since the beginning of September.

Tickets are still available if you want to go to the game, but you can also catch it on TV on Fox Sports 1.