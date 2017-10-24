Breakfast With The Beatles – October 22, 2017

By Terri Hemmert
(John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images)

Breakfast With The Beatles – October 22, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Things We Said Today
Paul & Linda – Cook Of The House
The Beatles – Norwegian Wood (Rock Band-Stereo)

Bob Dylan – Roll On John
The Beatles – The Word
Brian Hebert & Friends – Strawberry Fields Waltz

The Beatles – Act Naturally
Paul (W/Billy Joel) – I Saw Her Standing There (Nyc)
The Beatles – Twist And Shout (Hollywood Bowl)
George – Wreck Of The Hesperus

Billy Corgan – Oh My Love
The Beatles – Across The Universe
John – Beautiful Boy

9 AM

The Beatles – Martha My Dear
Leslie West – Old Brown Shoe
Ringo – Photograph (Give More Love)

Walter Martin – The Beatles (When Ringo Shook His Mop)
Professor Moptop
Paul – The World Tonight
The Beatles – And Your Bird Can Sing

Milos Karadaglic (W/Tori Amos) – She’s Leaving Home
The Beatles – Golden Slumbers

The Beatles – Dream Baby (Bbc)
John – New York City (Anthology)

The Beatles – Roll Over Beethoven

Listen Live