Beck Reveals His Favorite Song On ‘Colors’ And Why It Took So Long To Make The Album

Filed Under: Beck
Photo: Peter Hapak

Beck had teased fans with new material dating back to the release of his song “Dreams” back in 2015. Earlier this month, Beck finally released his long-awaited album Colors and after giving it several (OK, A LOT) of spins, was definitely worth the wait.

Ryan Arnold caught up with Beck to find out why it took so long for the album to come together (something Beck was pleasantly surprised by), why the album format keeps him organized, and what his favorite song on Colors is.

You can hear his entire conversation with this Thursday at 9:15 PM on 93XRT & 93XRT.com.

Why “Dear Life” is Beck’s favorite song on the album.



Why Beck released several songs well ahead of the release of Colors.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live