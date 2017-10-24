Beck Reveals His Favorite Song On ‘Colors’ And Why It Took So Long To Make The Album

Beck had teased fans with new material dating back to the release of his song “Dreams” back in 2015. Earlier this month, Beck finally released his long-awaited album Colors and after giving it several (OK, A LOT) of spins, was definitely worth the wait.

Ryan Arnold caught up with Beck to find out why it took so long for the album to come together (something Beck was pleasantly surprised by), why the album format keeps him organized, and what his favorite song on Colors is.

You can hear his entire conversation with this Thursday at 9:15 PM on 93XRT & 93XRT.com.

Why “Dear Life” is Beck’s favorite song on the album.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram