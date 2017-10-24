Autographed Anthony Rizzo Photo Taken From 12-Year-Old Cancer Patient’s Room

A 12-year-old Highland, Illinois girl battling brain cancer for the second time has had one of her main sources of inspiration taken from her.

Abby Schrage had an autographed photo of Anthony Rizzo in her room at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital that she reported to be missing when she went to show a family member the photo.

“I just think if somebody did steal it if they could return it? That picture meant the world to this little girl and I don’t know how valuable it is to somebody else,” Abby’s mother, Jill Schrage, told KMOV-TV.

Rizzo, a cancer survivor, had sent Schrage a personalized letter and autographed photo this past June. Her mother said, “I just kind of hoped it would brighten her spirits, help cheer her up especially since Anthony Rizzo also had childhood cancer himself. That’s a great inspiration to show her when you are done with this battle nothing can stop you.”

According to KMOV, the hospital is investigating and checking their security cameras trying to figure out what happened, adding the well-being of their patient is extremely important.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram