After rocking Wrigley Field on their Sonic Highways Tour back in 2015, the Foo Fighters have decided they want some more!

The band announced their Concrete And Gold North American Tour today and will be making a stop at Wrigley Field on Sunday, July 29th.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, November 10th at 10 AM via cubs.com/foo.

