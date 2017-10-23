Watch Foo Fighters Cover Tom Petty’s “Breakdown” During Lollapalooza Aftershow At Metro

When Foo Fighters took the stage for a surprise Lollapalooza Aftershow at Metro, they promised it’d be the longest ever. They delivered with a 3.5 hour set chock full of original Foo Fighters songs and a lengthy list of covers.

Towards the end of the show, the Foo Fighters dug in to cover Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Breakdown.” While it was an excellent rendition at the time, it becomes an even more beautiful tribute to Tom Petty following his tragic passing earlier this month.

Check out a full setlist and recap of the show here.

