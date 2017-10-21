Oak Park River Forest Food Pantry presents St. Paul and The Broken Bones

St. Paul and the Broken Bones are coming to FitzGerald’s on November 18th. Proceeds of the show will benefit Oak Park River Forest Food Pantry. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show! Tickets are on sale now. Visit http://www.oprffoodpantry.org for more information.

Oak Park River Forest Food Pantry provides hunger relief programs and services to residents of 13 zip codes, including the West Side of Chicago and many of its surrounding suburbs. Last year we distributed over 1 MILLION pounds of food! For more information about the show and Oak Park River Forest Food Pantry go to http://www.oprffoodpantry.org/or find the Pantry on social media: https://www.facebook.com/feedhungryfamilies/ and https://twitter.com/OPRFFoodPantry. – See more at:
https://www.oprffoodpantry.org/events/st-paul-broken-bones-concert-fitzgeralds

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live