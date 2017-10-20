Songs to Ease the Pain of the Cubs Loss

I’m not a huge Cubs fan but I do love this city. And I know you guys got excited and I don’t like that you’re sad. So here are some songs to relish in that sadness for a bit. Just let the tears roll down boys.
“Everybody Hurts” – REM
Mandatory.
“Even The Losers” – Tom Petty
RIP Tom.
“Let Down” – Radiohead
We sure are.
“Poor Poor Pitiful Me” – Warren Zevon
That’s it, let the sobs out.
“Let Me Down Easy” – Chris Isaak
Nice and easy.
“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – Rolling Stones
There’s always last year.
“I Can’t Stand Up For Falling Down” – Elvis Costello
Elvis gets it.
“Let It Be” – Beatles
Finally, the only thing we can do. Let it be.