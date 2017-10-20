Songs to Ease the Pain of the Cubs Loss

I’m not a huge Cubs fan but I do love this city. And I know you guys got excited and I don’t like that you’re sad. So here are some songs to relish in that sadness for a bit. Just let the tears roll down boys.

“Everybody Hurts” – REM

Mandatory.



“Even The Losers” – Tom Petty

RIP Tom.



“Let Down” – Radiohead

We sure are.



“Poor Poor Pitiful Me” – Warren Zevon

That’s it, let the sobs out.



“Let Me Down Easy” – Chris Isaak

Nice and easy.



“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – Rolling Stones

There’s always last year.



“I Can’t Stand Up For Falling Down” – Elvis Costello

Elvis gets it.



“Let It Be” – Beatles

Finally, the only thing we can do. Let it be.



