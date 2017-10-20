Chicago White Sox Help Restock Memorabilia Collection Of 9 Year Old Who Lost Everything In California Fires

By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox
(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

The deadly wildfires in Northern California have killed 42 people thus far and have left many recovering from deadly damage.

A 9 year old named Loren wrote a touching letter to the Oakland Athletics detailing the loss of his baseball memorabilia due to the fires. He lost 17 jerseys, 10 hats, game-used baseballs, baseballs signed by current and former Oakland A’s players, plus countless baseball cards.

After seeing the letter, the White Sox jumped in to action.

The White Sox donated a bag, bobblehead, sunglasses, t-shirt, hat, plush toy doll, water bottle, baseball cards, and autographed baseballs.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live