Chicago White Sox Help Restock Memorabilia Collection Of 9 Year Old Who Lost Everything In California Fires

The deadly wildfires in Northern California have killed 42 people thus far and have left many recovering from deadly damage.

A 9 year old named Loren wrote a touching letter to the Oakland Athletics detailing the loss of his baseball memorabilia due to the fires. He lost 17 jerseys, 10 hats, game-used baseballs, baseballs signed by current and former Oakland A’s players, plus countless baseball cards.

Young @Athletics fan pens heartbreaking letter to team after losing all of his baseball memorabilia in the #NorthBayFires #abc7now pic.twitter.com/5dNDt5PLkY — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) October 15, 2017

After seeing the letter, the White Sox jumped in to action.

We’d love to help out the baseball family. There’s some White Sox swag on its way to you, Loren! pic.twitter.com/pRYoVF6yjZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 17, 2017

The White Sox donated a bag, bobblehead, sunglasses, t-shirt, hat, plush toy doll, water bottle, baseball cards, and autographed baseballs.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram