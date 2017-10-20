“It’s Like Losing Family,” Beck Pays Tribute To Tom Petty

Tom Petty’s death has hit Beck hard.

In a new interview with Billboard, Beck opened up about the impact Petty’s death had on him. After receiving the news, Beck said, “I didn’t sleep a lot. Yesterday was just so… intense. It stabs you in the heart.”

He continued,

“It was just gut-wrenching. I was at his last show [at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 25]. We did shows with him years ago, but I didn’t get to work with him or spend a lot of time with him. He covered a few of my songs when I was starting out, which meant a lot to me. He’s probably the first musician of that stature who reached out like that. The [Heartbreakers] really were an L.A. band, just as much as The Beach Boys. Their music was an idealization of even the banal parts of L.A. This sort of beautiful summer day in the Valley, that kind of feeling. If you grew up here, it’s like losing family.”