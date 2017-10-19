Tom Petty Was Planning A ‘Wildflowers’ Tour With Involvement From Norah Jones

Rolling Stone published an extensive piece on Tom Petty speaking with band members and other high profile musicians about the late artist.

One of the more interesting tidbits coming from the piece was the revelation that Tom Petty was working on an expanded reissue of Wildflowers. All of the original tracks, plus additional and unreleased tracks would have been released. Additionally, Petty was planning a tour behind the record.

Guitarist Mike Campbell said, “plans for that somehow evolved into ‘It’s the 40th year. Let’s do this tour first.'”

Petty’s longtime manager Tony Dimitriades also indicated the tour would have had special guests on it as well. He said, “He (Petty) asked me to call some people and see if they would come on the road and perform it with him. One – and she said yes immediately – was Norah Jones.”

