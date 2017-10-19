Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Gives Tearful Tribute To The Late Gord Downie

Gord Downie was a national icon in Canada. To see the impact he had on the country, look no further than the emotion Prime Minister Justin Trudeau displayed while eulogizing Downie.

Trudeau teared up during a press conference, saying,

“We lost one of the very best of us this morning. Gord was my friend, but Gord was everyone’s friend. Our buddy Gord, who loved this country with everything he had, and not just loved it in a nebulous ‘oh I love Canada’ way. He loved every hidden corner, every story, every aspect of this country that he celebrated his whole life.”

He added, “We are less as a country, without Gord Downie in it. We all knew it was coming, but we hoped it wasn’t.”

