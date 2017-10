“New Orleans is Sinking” was one of the first classic tracks we played from The Tragically Hip. They went on to perform at The XRT Free Fourth of July Concert. They performed Live from Studio X. And they played XRT Shows in a wide variety of venues including a memorable New Year’s Eve Concert at The House of Blues. I interviewed Gord several times. It was over a year ago we heard that he had a terminal brain tumor. You can listen to my memories of Gordon Downie here.