The Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie Dead At 53

The music community lost another icon today as The Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie has passed away at the age of 53.

Downie was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer back in 2016.

The Tragically Hip released a statement saying,

“Gord knew this day was coming – his response was to spend this precious time as he always had – making music, making memories and expressing deep gratitude to his family and friends for a life well lived, often sealing it with a kiss… on the lips.”

You can read their entire statement below.

