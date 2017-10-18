Some Light for Those Processing Our #MeToo Experiences

We haven’t had many quiet moments in 2017. We’ve been busy processing political scandals, natural disasters and mass shootings. Each negative headline seems to have dimmed our light more and more, and I, for one, feel beaten down. Last week’s light-dimmer was the heartbreaking Weinstein scandal, from which we learned that many of our Hollywood Idols have dealt with ritually condoned humiliation and degradation.

On Sunday morning, Actress Alyssa Milano sparked the #metoo campaign, encouraging people to come together in reclamation of our sexual harassment and assault experiences. With many of our Facebook and Twitter feeds lighting up with post after post of #metoo, it really hit home how common this silent hindrance affects us. Facebook post or not, every woman has a story.

It’s now Wednesday. This means that over the past 4 days, most of us have relived our experiences. Moments waiting in a grocery store line or at a stop light are fair game for drifting off into a memory that had been pushed to the bottom of the deck. The #metoo campaign has been wonderful for raising awareness and bringing women together, but the inevitable side effect of talking about uncomfortable experiences is dealing with the tough emotions that accompany them.

That said, be extra kind to everyone you encounter this week.

The female instinct to be strong and silent leaves many of us in a vulnerable state, and I think we all could use some encouragement (forgive me for being 3 months late on this).

British Pop Artist Charli XCX’s music video for “Boys” is genius. 59 men from the music industry take on the cliche music video tasks usually reserved for sexy women. It offers a thought-provoking take on gender roles through role-reversal, and a glimpse of a generation already paving the way for a less predatory music industry.

Check out the video:

Who are all these fabulous boys? Mac DeMarco, Vance Joy, John Gourley of Portugal. The Man, Rostam Batmanglij and Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, Barns Courtney, and Mark Ronson, to name a few. Lucky for me, Buzzfeed did all the dirty work.

Thanks for making this video Charli!

Hopefully that helped your light shine a bit brighter. Know that you are not alone.

-Emma

