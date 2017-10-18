Musicians Who Have Died In 2017

2017 has been a rough year for the music community.

The contributions of these artists to the music world are timeless and will constantly serve as a source of inspiration.

Below, revisit the news being reported at the time of the artist’s death.

Gord Downie

The Tragically Hip frontman passed away on October 18 after battling terminal brain cancer.

Tom Petty

Petty passed away on October 2nd after being rushed to the hospital in full cardiac arrest.

Skip Haynes

The man behind “Lake Shore Drive” passed away on October 5.

Charles Bradley

Bradley died this September after battling stomach and liver cancer.

Grant Hart

The Hüsker Dü drummer

Walter Becker

The Steely Dan co-founder passed away on September 3rd.

Glen Campbell

The Rhinestone Cowboy died this past August after battling Alzheimer’s Disease.

Chester Bennington

The Lincoln Park committed suicide at the age of 41 this past July.

Gregg Allman

Allman Brothers Band co-founder Gregg Allman passed away in May after struggling with health issues for years.

Chris Cornell

Cornell died following a Soundgarden concert in Detroit this past May.

J. Geils

Geils was found dead at the age of 71 after he was found unresponsive by police at his home.

Chuck Berry

The music legend passed away at the age of 90.

Butch Trucks

The Allman BRothers Band drummer passed away this January.

