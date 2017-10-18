Musicians Who Have Died In 2017

2017 has been a rough year for the music community.
The contributions of these artists to the music world are timeless and will constantly serve as a source of inspiration.
Below, revisit the news being reported at the time of the artist’s death.
The Tragically Hip frontman passed away on October 18 after battling terminal brain cancer.
Petty passed away on October 2nd after being rushed to the hospital in full cardiac arrest.
The man behind “Lake Shore Drive” passed away on October 5.
Bradley died this September after battling stomach and liver cancer.
The Hüsker Dü drummer
The Steely Dan co-founder passed away on September 3rd.
The Rhinestone Cowboy died this past August after battling Alzheimer’s Disease.
The Lincoln Park committed suicide at the age of 41 this past July.
Allman Brothers Band co-founder Gregg Allman passed away in May after struggling with health issues for years.
Cornell died following a Soundgarden concert in Detroit this past May.
Geils was found dead at the age of 71 after he was found unresponsive by police at his home.
The music legend passed away at the age of 90.
The Allman BRothers Band drummer passed away this January.