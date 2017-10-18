Jeopardy! May Have Just Had Its Most Insane Episode Ever

It’s one of the rare instances where a Jeopardy! winner won’t be going home with a bunch of extra cash in tow.

Yesterday’s Jeopardy! winner took home the large sum of… $1!!!

The question, “It’s the only country that borders both the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf,” stumped all of the contestants (the correct answer is Iran).

Defending champ Manny Abell entered the final round with $1,000. His incorrect answer cost him $999.

Fortunately for Abell, the other contestants bet their entire winnings, leaving them with $0. This made Abell the big winner with a grand total of $1!

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram