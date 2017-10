If you get this once in a lifetime opportunity, you better make sure you nail it!

During a Foo Fighters show in South Carolina, Dave Grohl spotted a fan holding up a sign asking to play drums on “Under Pressure.”

Naturally, Grohl invited him up to the stage.

You can watch the video above (where the kid absolutely nails it) and check out a few photos he took below.

Oh, and it wouldn’t be a Foo Fighters video if we didn’t warn you about the explicit language it contains.

…So this happened… #foofighters @foofighters A post shared by Pierce Tracy Edge (@piercetracyedge) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

