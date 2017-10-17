Watch Steely Dan Perform For The First Time Without Walter Becker

By Marty Rosenbaum
(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Steely Dan made their return to the stage for the first time since the passing of Walter Becker as they performed in Tulsa, OK last week.

Below, watch fan shot footage of Steely Dan performing “Reelin’ in the Years,” “Peg,” “Josie,” and “Kid Charlemagne.”




Setlist (via setlist.fm)

Fan it, Janet (intro)
Black Cow
Aja
Hey Nineteen
New Frontier (Donald Fagen song)
Rikki Don’t Lose That Number
Time Out of Mind
Book of Liars (Walter Becker song)
Black Friday
Dirty Work
Home at Last
Bodhisattva
I Want To (Do Everything for You) (Joe Tex cover)
Josie
Peg
My Old School
Reelin’ in the Years

Encore:
Kid Charlemagne
The Untouchables (Nelson Riddle cover)

Listen Live