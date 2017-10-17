Watch Steely Dan Perform For The First Time Without Walter Becker

Steely Dan made their return to the stage for the first time since the passing of Walter Becker as they performed in Tulsa, OK last week.

Below, watch fan shot footage of Steely Dan performing “Reelin’ in the Years,” “Peg,” “Josie,” and “Kid Charlemagne.”









Setlist (via setlist.fm)

Fan it, Janet (intro)

Black Cow

Aja

Hey Nineteen

New Frontier (Donald Fagen song)

Rikki Don’t Lose That Number

Time Out of Mind

Book of Liars (Walter Becker song)

Black Friday

Dirty Work

Home at Last

Bodhisattva

I Want To (Do Everything for You) (Joe Tex cover)

Josie

Peg

My Old School

Reelin’ in the Years

Encore:

Kid Charlemagne

The Untouchables (Nelson Riddle cover)