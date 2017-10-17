Liam Gallagher Explains Why There’s No More Rock Stars

Liam Gallagher isn’t afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to rock and roll.

In a new interview with Vulture, Gallagher was asked why he thinks rock is less prominent these days.

As always, he wasn’t candid with his response.

The reason why rock and roll has been s$@$ the last couple years is because the people who are pretending to make it aren’t rock and roll. They’re spending too much f$&*@$# time on the business side going, “How many f!^@#&@$ units have we shifted, and how many studios have we got going, and how many of this and that?” You’d be better off spending more time in the studio writing a good f$&%^#*@ tune, mate, instead of worrying about how many downloads you’ve got. So that’s what I think the problem is. And as for interviews, there are a lot of people out there that have got f$&# all to say but are nicking a living through this rock-and-roll thing. They know that if they say something a little too close to the bone, they won’t get their tunes played on the radio, and it’s like, “Oh, mommy might give us a little slap on the wrist.” So therefore they keep their words to themselves. But I’ve seen them out. They’ve got a lot to say when they’re out at parties sniffing lines of cocaine, but the minute you put a microphone in front of them, they s@$% their pants. There are a lot of fakers out there.

Gallagher also has another explanation for why there’s no more rock stars… It has to do with tea.

Caution video contains explicit language.

Liam Gallagher making tea is the best thing you'll see today. As you were. pic.twitter.com/JaAB0p6Qr2 — BBC Three (@bbcthree) September 20, 2017

To conclude the interview, Gallagher was asked if there were any other rock artists he liked, to which he replied, “No. Just me.”

