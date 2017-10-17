LCD Soundsystem Rock Kimmel Live Brooklyn Style

By Marty Lennartz
Filed Under: Jimmy Kimmel Live, Lcd Soundsystem
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

This is a week of late night shows on the road with Trevor Noah bringing The Daily Show to Chicago and Jimmy Kimmel Live spending the week in Brooklyn.

Last night Jimmy welcomed LCD Soundsystem for a hometown performance of the excellent song “Tonite”,  from LCD’s new album American Dream.

Strange to see the audience staying in their seats for the performance. That shouldn’t be a problem when Mr. Murphy and Company come to Chicago  November 6-8 for three shows at The Aragon, and not just because the venue doesn’t offer seating. Judging by this clip, it will be a party.

More from Marty Lennartz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live