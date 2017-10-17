LCD Soundsystem Rock Kimmel Live Brooklyn Style

This is a week of late night shows on the road with Trevor Noah bringing The Daily Show to Chicago and Jimmy Kimmel Live spending the week in Brooklyn.

Last night Jimmy welcomed LCD Soundsystem for a hometown performance of the excellent song “Tonite”, from LCD’s new album American Dream.

Strange to see the audience staying in their seats for the performance. That shouldn’t be a problem when Mr. Murphy and Company come to Chicago November 6-8 for three shows at The Aragon, and not just because the venue doesn’t offer seating. Judging by this clip, it will be a party.