The Tedeschi Trucks Band performed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City this past Saturday night and welcomed Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio to the stage.

Anastasio performed Leon Russell’s “Delta Lady” with Tedeschi Trucks Band and then launched into the Allman Brothers Band’s “Mountain Jam” clocking in at over 33 minutes.

Check out footage of “Mountain Jam” above.

