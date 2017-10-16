This Week’s Giveaways

Take a look at what we’re giving away on 93XRT.com this week! Click on the links below to enter the contest.

Win Tickets to See Tedeschi Trucks Band!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tedeschi Trucks Band!

Win Tickets to See William Patrick Corgan!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to an intimate evening with William Patrick Corgan!

Win Tickets to See Black Rebel Motorcycle Club!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Black Rebel Motorcycle Club!

Win Tickets to See Poi Dog Pondering!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Poi Dog Pondering at City Winery!

XRT Holiday Concerts for the Kids Starring Bob Mould

Bob Mould is coming to Space for two XRT Holiday Concert for the Kids: December 29th & 30th! Enter for your chance to win! Concert-goers are urged to bring a new or like new toy or book for the children in Chicagoland hospitals during the holiday season.

XRT Holiday Concerts for the Kids Starring Lucinda Williams

Lucinda Williams is coming to Park West for two XRT Holiday Concert for the Kids: November 7th & 8th! Enter for your chance to win! Concert-goers are urged to bring a new or like new toy or book for the children in Chicagoland hospitals during the holiday season.