THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Bully – “Kills to Be Resistant”

Ahead of their November 7th show @ Thalia Hall (which you can still get tickets for here) Bully snags “Song of the Week” honors for the third track that we’ve shared on the show from the forthcoming album, Losing. Alicia Bognanno was a one-time intern at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio studio here in Chicago, so you can think of the November gig as a kinda/sorta homecoming.

Oh, in addition to posting the playlist and linking to every single song like we always do, we’re now posting a Spotify playlist with every song from the current week’s show because we really want you to hear these songs…

10pm

The Horrors – “Something to Remember Me By” (Wolf Tone/Caroline International)

Quicksand – “Cosmonauts” (Epitaph)

Hamilton Leithauser – “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger) (feat. Angel Olsen)” (Glassnote)

(break)

Bully – “Kills to Be Resistant” (Sub Pop)

Ty Segall – “Alta” (Drag City)

King Krule – “Dum Surfer” (True Panther/XL)

Calexico – “End of the World With You” (ANTI-)

Alvvays – “Dreams Tonite” (Polyvinyl)

Shopping – “The Hype” (FatCat)

(break)

Lawrence Rothman – “Jordan (feat. Kristin Kontrol)” (Downtown)

The Rural Alberta Advantage – “Brother” (Saddle Creek)

LCD Soundsystem – “how do you sleep?” (DFA/Columbia)

11pm

Jen Cloher – “Strong Woman” (Marathon Artists/Milk!)

Ages and Ages – “How It Feels” (Partisan)

The War on Drugs – “Pain” (Atlantic)

(break)

Oliver – “Chemicals (feat. MNDR)” (Interscope)

Wolf Parade – “You’re Dreaming” (Sub Pop)

Fleet Foxes – “On Another Ocean” (Nonesuch)

Django Django – “Tic Tac Toe” (Ribbon Music)

OHMME – “Fingerprints” (Fox Hall)

Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Deadly Valentine” (Atlantic)

(break)

Citizen – “Jet” (Run For Cover)

TORRES – “Helen in the Woods” (4AD)

John Maus – “Teenage Witch” (Ribbon Music)