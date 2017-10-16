Saturday Morning Flashback: 1992 [Playlist]

By Frank E. Lee

Once again (or maybe for the first time) we had a fun three hours in 1992. There were two songs about big love, a one-hit wonder, some good covers, a sequel to a classic album and even some choice words from Isaac Asimov (who died in 1992) with a pithy rephrasing of our biggest problem: “Against stupidity, the very gods themselves contend in vain.” Here’s the playlist:

“Human Touch” by Bruce Springsteen

“Big Love” by Little Village

“Ripple” by the Church

“99.9 Fahrenheit Degrees” by Suzanne Vega

“Drive” by R.E.M.

“Be the One” by Poi Dog Pondering

“Murder, Tonight in the Trailer Park” by Cowboy Junkies

“Runaway Train” by Soul Asylum

“Great Big Love” by Bruce Cockburn

“You and Me” by Neil Young

“Dizz Knee Land” by Dada

“What Girls Want” by Material Issue

“Happy Birthday to Me” by Cracker

“Salome” by U2

“Why” by Annie Lennox

“Born of Frustration” by James

“Santa Monica” by Everclear

“What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes

“If I Can’t Change Your Mind” by Sugar

“Kiss That Frog” by Peter Gabriel

“That Train Don’t Stop Here” by Los Lobos

“Fly Like an Eagle” by the Neville Brothers

“Sting Me” by the Black Crowes

“Behind the Sun” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Beautiful Girl” by INXS

“Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out” by Eric Clapton

“Friday I’m in Love” by the Cure

“Tomorrow” by Morrissey

“Candy Everybody Wants” by 10000 Maniacs

“Mrs. Robinson” by the Lemonheads

“Spiritual High” by Moodswings

“Just Like a Man” by Del Amitri

“The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead” by XTC