November 4th is shaping up to be pretty, pretty good!

That’s because Saturday Night Live will be hosted by none other than Larry David.

#SNL returns on November 4 with host Larry David and musical guest @MileyCyrus! pic.twitter.com/BwtW9wERwo — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2017

David recently hosted the show back in 2016 and made headlines with his incredible impression (and resemblance) to Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest that evening.

