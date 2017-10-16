Jazz Transfusion Playlist October 15,2017

song-artist
Vulcan Worlds-Return To Forever
Whistle While You Walk-Bob Malach
Mati Hati-Tohpati
Giant Steps-Scott Henderson/Steve Smith/Victor Wooten
New Blues Old Bruise-John McLaughlin
Cantaloupe Island-Steve Wiest
You Got Me Floatin’-Machine Mass
Under The Skin Of The Earth-Dieter Ilg
Strykin’ Ahead-Dave Stryker
Faces-Bill Stewart
Hop, Skip And A Thump-Oregon
Baby You Got What It Takes-Joe Williams
If I Only Had A Brain-Richie Cole
Mr P.C.-McCoy Tyner
Falling Sky-Dave Bennett
Pacific Ocean Park-Josh Nelson
