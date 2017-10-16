Good Guy Dave Grohl Lends His Shoe To Injured Foo Fighters Fan

By Marty Rosenbaum
(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Dave Grohl doesn’t mess around with injuries after breaking his leg in the middle of a concert back in 2015. So when he saw a fan on crutches, he rushed to get her a shoe to make sure she fully recovers.

According to Alternative Press, the Foo Fighters orthopedic doctor was on hand during a show in Washington DC and examined an injured fan on crutches. The doctor examined the injury and told the fan she needed to be wearing a shoe with her ankle brace to fully recover.

Upon hearing the news, Dave Grohl took matters into his own hands. He gave her his own shoe!

Check out photos from the encounter below.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live