Good Guy Dave Grohl Lends His Shoe To Injured Foo Fighters Fan

Dave Grohl doesn’t mess around with injuries after breaking his leg in the middle of a concert back in 2015. So when he saw a fan on crutches, he rushed to get her a shoe to make sure she fully recovers.

According to Alternative Press, the Foo Fighters orthopedic doctor was on hand during a show in Washington DC and examined an injured fan on crutches. The doctor examined the injury and told the fan she needed to be wearing a shoe with her ankle brace to fully recover.

Upon hearing the news, Dave Grohl took matters into his own hands. He gave her his own shoe!

Check out photos from the encounter below.

tonight dave grohls orthopedic doctor told me if i didn't put a shoe on my foot it wouldn't get better. so dave gave me one of his shoes? pic.twitter.com/updeujumtx — sabryn (@sabrynsucks) October 13, 2017

