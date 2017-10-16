Buddy Guy January Shows Info And Blues Breakers Playlist

Last night our Artist of the Week was Chuck Berry, the Blues side. Plus, we made the exclusive official announcement about tickets for the 16 shows that Buddy Guy will perform at his club Legends in January. Buddy info and Blues Breakers playlist is right here.

Tom Marker’s Blues Breakers

October 15

Artist of the Week: Chuck Berry

( 10/18/26 – 3/18/17)

Tom Marker’s Blues Breakers airs every Sunday from 9p-10p on

WXRT, Chicago’s Finest Rock

WXRT 93.1 Chicago

Visit us at 93XRT.com/Blues

Find me on Facebook as Tom Marker Blues From Chicago

Find me on Twitter @tommarkerblues

TomMarkerBlues@gmail.com

* = new/current release

# = Chicago artist

THE THINGS THAT I USED TO DO – CHUCK BERRY – BLUES This guitar Slim song was recorded at Chess in 1963 or 1964.

SHE’S NINETEEN YEARS OLD – BUDDY GUY – FEELS LIKE RAIN #

NO MONEY DOWN – CHUCK BERRY – CHESS BOX Recorded in 1955.

I LOVE THE LIFE I LIVE – GREGG ALLMAN – SOUTHERN BLOOD *

WONDERFUL WOMAN – CHUCK BERRY – CHUCK *

I DON’T CARE – ROBERT CRAY – ROBERT CRAY & HI RHYTHM *

I JUST WANT TO MAKE LOVE TO YOU – CHUCK BERRY – BLUES This is a Willie Dixon song, recorded at Chess studios, with Willie on bass, in 1959.

ARE YOU SERIOUS? – COREY DENNISON BAND – NIGHT AFTER NIGHT – DELMARK *#

MEET ME IN CHICAGO – BUDDY GUY – RHYTHM AND BLUES #

AROUND THIS OLD JUKE TONIGHT – BILLY BOY ARNOLD – BILLY BOY ARNOLD SINGS SONNY BOY WILLIAMSON Billy Boy will be a part of a show at S.P.A.C.E. this Tuesday along with Corky Siegel, Mark Hummel and Sam Lay. #

I’M GONNA GET MY BABY – CASH BOX KINGS – ROYAL MINT *#

Next week’s Artist Of The Week will be Elvin Bishop

Here come the Buddy Shows: Buddy Guy in January at Buddy Guy’s Legends: Show dates:

Thursday-Sunday every week in January: 4th-7th; 11th-14th; 18th-21st; 25th-28th

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Saturday Oct. 28th at 10am at BuddyGuy.com

$55 Th/Su, $70 Fr/Sa

Openers include

Bobby Rush, Eric Gales, Quinn Sullivan, the Nublu Band, Southern Avenue, Toronzo Cannon, Eddy Clearwater, Lil Ed

The Bobby Rush show is Thursday, January 4th, the first night of the residency. It will be sponsored by PCaBlue to raise awareness about prostate cancer – two blues legends united for one great cause.