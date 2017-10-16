Buddy Guy Announces January Residency At Buddy Guy’s Legends

As Tom Marker announced on Blues Breakers last night, Buddy Guy will return for his annual January residency at his club Buddy Guy’s Legends.

Guy will be playing shows every week in January, Thursday-Sunday.

Dates:

Jan. 4-7

Jan. 11-14

Jan. 18-21

Jan. 25-28

Tickets go on sale Saturday, October 28th via BuddyGuy.com and will be priced at $55 for Thursday & Sunday shows and $70 for Friday & Saturday shows.

Openers for these shows include:

Bobby Rush, Eric Gales, Quinn Sullivan, the Nublu Band, Southern Avenue, Toronzo Cannon, Eddy Clearwater, and Lil Ed.

The Bobby Rush show is Thursday, January 4th, the first night of the residency. It will be sponsored by PCaBlue to raise awareness about prostate cancer – two blues legends united for one great cause.

