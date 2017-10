Breakfast With The Beatles – October 15, 2017

The Beatles – Any Time At All

The Beatles – Sour Milk Sea (Demo)

Stephen King – Yes It Is

The Beatles – Please Mister Postman (Mono)

Ambrose Slade – Martha My Dear

Paul – Press

The Beatles – I’m So Tired

The Beatles – Baby You’re A Rich Man

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Free As A Bird (Anthology)

The Carpenters – Ticket To Ride

Ringo – Show Me The Way

The Beatles – Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

John – (Just Like) Starting Over (Stripped Down)

The Beatles – Paperback Writer

Danielle Dax – Tomorrow Never Knows

John – Tight A$

Daniel Johnston – Got To Get You Into My Life

The Beatles – I Saw Her Standing There

Paul – Flaming Pie (Nyc)

Paul – Coming Up

Dhani Harrison – For You Blue

George – The Answer’s At The End

The Beatles – Slow Down

The Beatles – Within You, Without You

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – OCTOBER 15, 2017

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET AT DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

1964 THE TRIBUTE – THURSDAY, 8 PM – INDIANA THEATRE, 683 OHIO ST, TERRE HAUTE, IND

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET IN COOK PARK, BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE BRITINS – FRIDAY, 7 PM – CUDAHY LIBRARY FUND RAISER, 3500 LIBRARY DR, CUDAHY, WISC

BEATALICA – FRIDAY & SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – ROOKIES SPORTS PUB, 3425 CHURCH ST, STEVENS POINT, WISC (BEATLE PARODY)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 10:30 PM – DES PLAINES ELKS LODGE, 495 LEE ST, DES PLAINES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) (FIST FRY AT 5 PM. CALL FOR RESERVATIONS 847-824-1526

LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – SATURDAY, 9 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – MULLEN’S BAR & GRILL, 3080 WARRENVILLE RD, LISLE

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 9 PM – HOLLYWOOD CASINO, 1 W. NEW YORK ST. BRIDGE, AURORA – 21+

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTANS AMERICAN BAR & GRILL, 300 S. SCHMALE RD, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – CRO CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – SUNDAY, 2 TILL 3 PM – LINCOLNWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY, 4000 W. PRATT AVE, LINCOLNWOOD

THE LENNYS – SUNDAY, 11 AM TILL 3 PM – DIAMOND JIM’S HOGTOBERFEST (PIG ROAST AND CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL) – DEPOT PARK, 319 N. RIVER ST, EAST DUNDEE – ALL AGES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

CONTINUING EDUCATION COURSE ON JOHN, PAUL, GEORGE & RINGO: THE SOLO YEARS 1970-1980 – COLLEGE OF DuPAGE – STARTING OCTOBER 16TH – FOR MORE INFORMATION GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

CONTINUING EDUCATION COURSE ON THE BEATLES: A MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR – TRITON COLLEGE – STARTING NOVEMBER 2 – FOR MORE INFORMATION GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

