XRT Holiday Concerts for the Kids starring Bob Mould!

Bob Mould is coming to Space in Evanston for two XRT Holiday Concerts for the Kids: December 29th & 30th and a 93XRT show on December 31st! Enter for your chance to win tickets to one of the shows! Concert-goers are urged to bring a new or like new toy or book for the children in Chicagoland hospitals during the holiday season.