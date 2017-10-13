Stop Throwing Pizza On Top Of The ‘Breaking Bad’ House

By Marty Rosenbaum

Do you want someone throwing pizzas on top of your house? Of course not. Stop throwing them on top of the Breaking Bad House then!

Albuquerque news station KOB 4 reports that the owners of the house used as Walter White’s home in Breaking Bad will be installing a six-foot fence around their property due to vandalism of the property, trespassing, and the amount of tourists that come by to take photos of the house.

The owner of a Breaking Bad RV Tour attests to the problems the homeowners have had with visitors saying “We hear about it on a daily basis, so much so that we’ve gone up on the roof to pull pizza’s down.”

Moral of the story? Respect the privacy of these people and don’t throw pizza on their damn roof!

