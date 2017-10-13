Jazz Transfusion October 8, 2017

song-artist

Actual Proof-Scott Henderson/Jeff Berlin/Dennis Chambers

Well You Needn’t-Lew Soloff

Mr. Spock-Tony Williams

Dance-Wolfgang Muthspiel

Rhythm-A-Ning-Steve Smith

Enigmatic Ocean(pt.2)-Jean Luc Ponty

Frusci-Dusan Jevtovic

One For Five-Charlie Rouse

Meet Me At The Airport-John Daversa

Terrible T.-Stanley Turrentine

The One I Love Belongs To Somebody Else-Bill Charlap

Lament For The Living-Tadd Dameron

Nutty-Thelonious Monk/John Coltrane

Big “P”-Cannonball Adderley

No Illusions-Stanley Cowell

Dat Dere-Harold Mabern