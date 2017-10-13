Concert Webcast: Moon Taxi Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

Jazz Transfusion October 8, 2017

By Barry Winograd
Jean Luc Ponty

song-artist
Actual Proof-Scott Henderson/Jeff Berlin/Dennis Chambers
Well You Needn’t-Lew Soloff
Mr. Spock-Tony Williams
Dance-Wolfgang Muthspiel
Rhythm-A-Ning-Steve Smith
Enigmatic Ocean(pt.2)-Jean Luc Ponty
Frusci-Dusan Jevtovic
One For Five-Charlie Rouse
Meet Me At The Airport-John Daversa
Terrible T.-Stanley Turrentine
The One I Love Belongs To Somebody Else-Bill Charlap
Lament For The Living-Tadd Dameron
Nutty-Thelonious Monk/John Coltrane
Big “P”-Cannonball Adderley
No Illusions-Stanley Cowell
Dat Dere-Harold Mabern

More from Barry Winograd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live