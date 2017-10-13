Jazz Transfusion October 8, 2017

song-artist
Actual Proof-Scott Henderson/Jeff Berlin/Dennis Chambers
Well You Needn’t-Lew Soloff
Mr. Spock-Tony Williams
Dance-Wolfgang Muthspiel
Rhythm-A-Ning-Steve Smith
Enigmatic Ocean(pt.2)-Jean Luc Ponty
Frusci-Dusan Jevtovic
One For Five-Charlie Rouse
Meet Me At The Airport-John Daversa
Terrible T.-Stanley Turrentine
The One I Love Belongs To Somebody Else-Bill Charlap
Lament For The Living-Tadd Dameron
Nutty-Thelonious Monk/John Coltrane
Big “P”-Cannonball Adderley
No Illusions-Stanley Cowell
Dat Dere-Harold Mabern
