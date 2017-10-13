Watch All The Best Highlights From The Crazy Cubs Nationals Game 5

If you stayed up to watch all 4 hours and 37 minutes of last night’s NLDS Game 5 and are feeling a bit groggy this morning, we don’t blame you.

For those that may have missed it, or simply want to relive the highlights, we have a treat!

Above, watch a condensed version of last night’s Cubs/Nationals tilt.

Additionally, the Cubs top of the 5th inning managed to have a sequence of events that was never before seen in 2.73 million innings of baseball.

None of the 2.73m half innings in our db have even had all 4 of these events. 22 w/ 3. Only 5 games had all 4.https://t.co/ntifpJIb6n — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) October 13, 2017

As another treat, you can listen to the hometown call as the Cubs clinched the series courtesy of Pat Hughes on 670 The Score right here.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram