A Beck Pop-Up Shop Is Coming To Chicago This Sunday

As Emma Mac detailed earlier, Beck’s highly anticipated new album Colors is finally out today and in celebration, he’s opening up a pop-up shop in Chicago!
Vintage Garage Chicago will be the host of Beck’s Chicago pop-up shop this Sunday. The event runs from 10AM-5PM and will have exclusive merchandise including t-shirts, tote bags, lithographs, and free coloring books with the purchase of Colors on vinyl. Plus, more surprises.
@Beck pop-up @VintageGarageChi THIS SUNDAY more info @beckpopups on Twitter. 5051 N. Broadway, Uptown get your tickets in the link in the bio . . . #beck #vintagegaragechicago #popupshop #vintagelighting #vintagefashion #vinylcommunity #vinyldecal #vinylrecords #vintagechristmas #vintagehalloween #vintageclothing #vintagedress #vintageforsale #igchicago #chigram #chicagoig #trib2017 #wgn #wlscommunity #rogerspark #edgewater
You can grab tickets and more details about the event here.