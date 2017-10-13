A Beck Pop-Up Shop Is Coming To Chicago This Sunday

As Emma Mac detailed earlier, Beck’s highly anticipated new album Colors is finally out today and in celebration, he’s opening up a pop-up shop in Chicago!

Vintage Garage Chicago will be the host of Beck’s Chicago pop-up shop this Sunday. The event runs from 10AM-5PM and will have exclusive merchandise including t-shirts, tote bags, lithographs, and free coloring books with the purchase of Colors on vinyl. Plus, more surprises.

You can grab tickets and more details about the event here.

