A Beck Pop-Up Shop Is Coming To Chicago This Sunday

By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Beck
Photo: Peter Hapak

As Emma Mac detailed earlier, Beck’s highly anticipated new album Colors is finally out today and in celebration, he’s opening up a pop-up shop in Chicago!

Vintage Garage Chicago will be the host of Beck’s Chicago pop-up shop this Sunday. The event runs from 10AM-5PM and will have exclusive merchandise including t-shirts, tote bags, lithographs, and free coloring books with the purchase of Colors on vinyl. Plus, more surprises.

You can grab tickets and more details about the event here.

