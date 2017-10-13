4 Highly Anticipated Albums That Come Out Today

The usually unlucky Friday the 13th is not holding true today. We’re incredibly lucky because we’re on the receiving end of 4 new albums, some of which we’ve been waiting years for. So settle in this weekend with some new tunes from a few established acts we love.

1. St. Vincent – Masseduction

Annie Clark has been teasing her new album release with a vendetta of short, funny interview answers on social media. It’s no surprise that Carrie Brownstein had a hand in the campaign.

Masseduction is her 5th studio album, following 2014’s self-titled release.

2. Beck – Colors

With an original release date of October 2016, this album has been a long time coming. Beck has slowly been releasing indie-pop hits like “Dreams” and “Wow” over the last 2 years leading up to the release. Man we love it when Beck goes pop.

Colors follows 2014’s ethereal Morning Phase, and is Beck’s 13th studio album.

3. Robert Plant – Carry Fire

We’re always happy to have a new release from Robert Plant, and now he’s on to his 11th solo album. Catch him at the Riviera on February 20th, playing with the Sensational Space Shifters.

4. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice

This one still seems too good to be true. What are the chances that 2 of the current music world’s best songwriters share a mutual appreciation for each other’s work, and come together to create an album? It’s happening.

Catch Courtney and Kurt at Thalia Hall for an XRT Show Friday, October 27th.

In honor of Beck and Robert Plant’s releases, we’re having a Friday Feature with Beck and Led Zeppelin! Tune in all day long to 93XRT.